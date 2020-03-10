Tech High School Math Team Wins State Title

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud Tech High School's Math Team took home some hardware Monday.

The team won the Class AA Minnesota State High School Mathematics League Championship.

Coach Ben Thell says the team started off a little sluggish, sitting in 8th place after two events, before the teams seniors came through in the last individual event.

Our seniors really came through for us scoring 19 points. When it came down to the final team event we didn't know our standing. The entire team came together to answer 5 out of the 6 questions correctly, scoring 20 points.

Tech would ultimately beat Sartell High School by three points to take home the title.

Thell says it took the entire team and some great leadership to end the season on a high note.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app