The Tech boys basketball team has a new coach in Christian Pekarek. He replaces Mike Trewick, who took over the job from Brent Petermeier in mid-January.

Pekarek joined "Hang Up and Listen" to discuss how he became interested in coaching, his high school career with Upsala, his coaching philosophies and more.

"Hang Up and Listen" airs Monday through Friday from 1-2 p.m. on WJON.