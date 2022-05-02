Congratulations to May's Teacher of the Month: Alyssa Eggersgluss of Oak Ridge Early Learning Center! Ms. Eggersgluss is a music teacher at Oak Ridge.

Ms. Eggersgluss was nominated by Jenny:

"Miss Eggs is such an awesome teacher. Her music room is always welcoming and she truly cares about each student. She works hard to make sure each student is included, if someone is having a hard day she takes the time to work with that student to do some problem solving to get through it."

Our winning teacher was presented with gift cards to Coyote Moon Grill, Concrete Image Salon and Great Harvest Bread, along with a commemorative plaque from All Star Trophy and Awards.

Let's face it, teachers have faced more challenges than ever during this past year and they all deserve a little more recognition. If you know of an educator who is consistently going above and beyond the call of duty, you can nominate them for Teacher of the Month HERE.

It could be your child's teacher, someone who taught you in the past that made an impact on your life, your neighbor who is a teacher... really, any instructor who you feel deserves some extra kudos. You don't need to write a novel to nominate someone, a couple of sentences will do, so don't be nervous!

