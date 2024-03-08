Task Force Busts St. Cloud Man for Meth-Fentanyl

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Almost 5,000 fentanyl pills came off St. Cloud streets this week after the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force executed a search warrant.

On Monday, March 4th, the task force executed a knock and announce warrant at a home in the 1600 block of University Drive Southeast. Investigators arrested 40-year-old Jorge Garcia of St. Cloud on a previous 1st-degree sales of a controlled substance charge where Garcia was allegedly selling suspected fentanyl pills.

During the warrant, officers found what they believed to be fentanyl pills and methamphetamine. As a result, Garcia has also been charged with 5th-degree possession of a controlled substance. Garcia has also been charged with an additional count of 1st-degree possession of a controlled substance based on another search.

Garcia is being held in the Stearns County Jail pending formal charges.

