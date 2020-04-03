Target to Limit Number of Customers in Stores

MINNEAPOLIS -- Target is going to start limiting the number of customers in their stores. Starting Saturday they will monitor and limit the total number of people inside based on the store's square footage.

If metering is needed, a worker will help guests into a designated waiting area outside with social distancing markers while other workers inside the store keep things moving.

Also, over the next few weeks, Target will begin providing all of its workers with disposable face masks and gloves at the beginning of their shifts.

Earlier this week Costco Wholesale also announced they will limit the number of customers in its stores by only letting two people per membership go in.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app