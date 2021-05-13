Target Field Ramps up Capacity to 100% by July 5th

On the heels of Governor Walz annoucement of a plan to end COVID restrictions by July 1 in a three step plan, Target Field has now announced their plan to gradually increase capacity to 100% by July 5.

Tickets for the remaining 12 Twins home games in May are on sale now with a 60% capacity plan. The 12 home games for June will be sold with an 80% capacity plan and by July 5th Target Field should be at 100% capacity for the remainder of the season. The tickets for the latter part of the season from June 8th til the end of the season will go on sale Thursday, May 20th.

Tickets will still be sold in pods of either 2 or 4 for the next phase, but according to a press release, there will be more seating closer to the aisles. And as capacity increases, seating will be less structured with fans being able to buy up to 19 tickets at a time. This phase is expected to happen by May 20th, for games on and after June 8th.

If you are wanting to attend a Twins game and would like to remain in a socially distant area, there will be a limited amount of those tickets sold. You will be able to request those by calling 1-800-33-TWINS.

As far as the safety COVID protocols at Target Field, social distance will be ending by May 14th, except for those limited "by request only" seats. Although, attendees will still be expected to wear a mask unless you are eating or drinking at the game. This will continue until further notice. The Twins sanitation practices will continue as well throughout the season. Also, the bag restrictions will be in place until further notice.

If you would like more information please visit twinsbaseball.com/playitsafe