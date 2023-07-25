Target Field A Finalist For Best Stadium Food

Target Field is one of 20 professional sports venues up for USA Today's reader's choice awards. The 20 locations were chosen by a panel of experts based on the quality and uniqueness of the food they serve.

Target Field works with local restaurants and chefs to create unique food offerings with the goal of standing out among ballparks in the country. They offer many Minnesota dishes including walleye baskets, Polish sausages, Aussie pies, steak sandwiches and tacos in a helmet.

Barbecue Grilled Hot Dog with Yellow Mustard Thinkstock bhofack2 loading...

The other finalists for this award include AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Chase Field in Phoenix, Citi Field in New York, Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Coors Field in Denver, Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Fenway Park in Boston, Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Nationals Park in Washington D.C., NRG Stadium in Houston, Oracle Park in San Francisco, Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Progressive Field in Cleveland and Yankee Stadium in New York.

If you'd like to vote you can vote once per day until voting ends on Monday, August 21 at 11 a.m. CT. The 10 winners will be revealed on 10Best on Friday, September 1.