PRESALE: Def Leppard, Journey, and Steve Miller Band!

Did you miss out on winning tickets for Def Leppard, Journey, and the Steve Miller Band from The Loon Morning Show this week? Are you anxious about the anarchy of purchasing tickets when they go on sale to the public Friday at 10am?

You're in luck!

The Presale for tickets is on until 10pm tonight (Thursday 12/14/23). Just use the code STADIUM2024 to get in and get your tickets before the other hunyucks get in!

Minnesota's own HAIRBALL also announced yesterday that they'll be rocking the halftime show of the upcoming Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers game at U.S. Bank Stadium on New Years Eve!

From Hairball's bio: "A band puts on a concert - Hairball puts on an event! Hairball is a Rock & Roll experience you won't soon forget. The lights, sound, smoke, fire, bombs, and screaming hoards of avid fans...to merely call it a concert would be like calling Mount Rushmore a roadside attraction!

Vocalists Kris Vox, Dave Moody, and Drew Hart lead the band through a 2+ hour, mind-blowing, and dropdead accurate homage to some of the biggest arena acts in the world. Van Halen, KISS, Motley Crue, Queen, Journey, and Aerosmith are but a few of the acts fans will see brought to life. The Hairball stage becomes an entirely new rock concert before your very eyes countless times throughout the night."

Get our free mobile app

Other concerts coming up before the New Year include Zakk Wylde's Zakk Sabbath at First Avenue on December 28th and Minnesota's own Soul Asylum (with Tommy Stinson) the next night (December 29th, genius).

You can always stay up-to-date on rock concerts happening in Minnesota this year AND next year with the Loon Concert Calendar!