Take the Minnesota Super Bowl Snack Bracket Challenge

Sure this weekend we'll be watching Super Bowl LVI Sunday evening, and we'll probably be laughing at some great commercials too -- but when it comes right down to it, isn't it all about the snacks & food?

Is there anything more that we think about and plan more than what we're going to eat and drink?

The National Chicken Council expects Americans to eat 1.4 billion chicken wings during Sunday night's game. That's billion with a 'B!' Get the cluck outta here!

But wings have some stiff competition from tasty options like pizza, nachos, brats, chili, and more. The team at KARE 11 rolled this out last year, but it's time to revisit:

Complete the Minnesota Super Bowl Snacks Bracket and use the 98.1 app to let us know what snack came out on top in your bracket. If you don't have the app, you can get it below for free.

Pizza industry insiders estimate that somewhere around 12.5 million pizzas will be ordered this Super Bowl Sunday -- and that doesn't include frozen pizzas and pizzas people create from scratch. That's a lot of pizza!

Team 98.1's Completed Snack Brackets