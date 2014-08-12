St. Cloud Depression Expert Talks About Suicide Prevention [AUDIO]
ST. CLOUD - People across the country have been shocked by the news that actor Robin Williams took his own life yesterday (Monday). Experts in the field of depression and suicide say it's a disease that can affect anyone.
Scott Palmer is the Director of Behavioral Health at St. Cloud Hospital. He says it can end tragically, but there is hope...
He says people who suffer from depression are usually aware that they have a problem...
Palmer says if you suspect someone you know is struggling with depression you should get them to see their regular doctor, or bring them in the local hospital emergency room. You can also call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).