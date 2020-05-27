Swift Firings for Minneapolis Officers in Death of Black Man

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Firings came swiftly for four Minneapolis police officers after bystander video captured the death of a black man in custody.

The video showed the man pleading that he could not breathe as a white officer knelt on his neck and kept his knee there for several minutes after the man stopped moving.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said the firings were the ``right call.''

Monday's death of George Floyd is under investigation by the FBI and state law enforcement authorities in a process likely to take months.

The case drew immediate comparisons to that of Eric Garner, an unarmed black man who died in 2014 in New York after being placed in a police chokehold.

