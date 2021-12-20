Super Easy 4-Minute Fudge Recipe That Will Save Christmas

We've all been there, you sign up to bring something to the holiday pot luck, and the event date sneaks up on you. You have no time to make a cake, decorate cookies, or dip individual pretzels into almond bark. Don't show up empty-handed looking like a Scrooge, show up with this super easy fudge. I call it 4-Minute Fudge because from start to finish it shouldn't take you more than four minutes to prepare it. (It's so quick and easy, you could actually make it at work before the party!)

Ingredients:

3 cups of chocolate chips (I like to use a blend of semi-sweet and dark chocolate)

1 can of sweetened condensed milk

Toppings or mix-in's of choice (I like walnuts and flaky sea salt)

Directions:

1. Pour chocolate chips and a can of sweetened condensed milk into a microwave-safe bowl.

2. Microwave for 90 seconds then remove and stir in your toppings/mix-in's.

3. Pour into a parchment paper-lined 8x8 pan and leave in the fridge to set. Or the freezer if you are really pinched for time.

4. Cut, serve, and save Christmas!

The Best Royal Frosting For Holiday Cookies

TOUR OF GLENSHEEN AT THE HOLIDAYS