Sub Shop Donates $20,000 To St. Cloud Fire Department [AUDIO]

ST. CLOUD - The St. Cloud Fire Department is getting some new high-visibility duty jackets, thanks to a local sandwich shop.

Firehouse Subs on 5th Avenue South in St. Cloud is giving a $20,000 grant to the fire department.

Chief Bill Mund says the grant will cover the entire cost for 75 jackets, which will outfit the entire department.

Mund says donations come from customers.

Firehouse Subs is a franchise that was started by two former firefighter brothers in Florida after hurricane Katrina. Their Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation was established to give back to the communities in store locations.