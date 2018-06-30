Storms Roll Through Central MN Early Saturday

UNDATED -- Storms rolled through central Minnesota early Saturday morning.

At about 12:20 a.m. a severe thunderstorm made its way into Todd County, moving northeast through Alexandria, the system continued to head in a northeasterly direction throughout the early morning hours.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued in our area for portions of Todd, Stearns, Benton, and Morrison Counties by the National Weather Service, all of those warnings were expired by 2:45 a.m.

As of Saturday morning, no significant storm damage was reported, only strong 60 mph winds were reported in Little Falls.

Much of central Minnesota including the St. Cloud metro-area is under a severe thunderstorm watch from about midnight - 7:00 a.m. Saturday.