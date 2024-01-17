See What MN Winter Events Are Still Happening in 2024

Warm temperatures and little snow this winter have caused havoc with many of Minnesota's winter events and festivals. Some have been cancelled while others have been postponed.

So what's still on and what's not?

EVERYTHING THAT'S BEEN CANCELED

January 4th - Centennial Lakes Park Winter Ice Festival in Edina CANCELED

Although the festival was canceled, other events within the festival have been rescheduled. A Family Dance party is scheduled for January 27th and horse-drawn trolley rides on February 11th.

January 7th - Minnesota Ice Festival in Eagan CANCELED

From their website: Big thanks to our community and everyone who supports Minnesota Ice – the Super El Niño might have paused our festival this year, but your warmth keeps our spirits high! We're already crafting icy wonders for 2025, so stay tuned for a season full of chill and thrill. Your support means the world to us, and we can't wait to share what's next!”- Robbie Harrell, Minnesota Ice CEO

January 12th - Frosty Festival in Eagan CANCELED

The event has be canceled but will be back in 2025

January 28th - John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon in Duluth CANCELED

The 40th running of this race has been canceled due to concerns of weather and safety. This event will be back in January 2025.

February 3rd - Lake Minnetonka Klondike Dog Derby CANCELED

This 40 mile race that starts and ends in Excelsior has been canceled. However, some aspects of race day will still happen. For instance, the Cutest Puppy Contest is still on.

February 3rd - Maple Lake Ice Fishing Derby in Maple Lake CANCELED

The 49th annual derby and Minnesota's largest fishing derby had to be canceled due to weather and safety concerns.

February 4th - Plymouth Fire & Ice winter festival in Plymouth CANCELED

Unseasonably warm weather caused concern for necessary ice to support the event on Parkers Lake. However, the Fire & Ice Medallion Hunt and the Coloring Contest went on as planned in early January.

WHAT'S STILL ON

January 17th - The World Snow Sculpting Championship in Stillwater

This will go on as originally planned, running Jan 17th - 21st. More HERE.

January 18th - US Pond Hockey Championships at Lake Nokomis

This event in Minneapolis is still on as scheduled, with one last ice check today (1/17/24) for a final decision. The event is scheduled to run January 18th - January 28th.

January 21st - The Ice Palace in Delano

Originally scheduled for a January 11th start, is now scheduled for January 21st. More HERE.

January 24th - Minnesota Ice Castles in Maple Grove

Originally scheduled to open on January 13th, it will now open on January 24th. This is a new location for the event this year. Details HERE.

January 25th - St. Paul winter carnival

Scheduled to run January 25th - February 4th. According to the event website: Most events are FREE, open to the public, and will take place in downtown Saint Paul, near Rice Park and Landmark Center, as well as at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

Image courtesy of the St. Paul Winter Carnival, via Facebook Image courtesy of the St. Paul Winter Carnival, via Facebook loading...

January 27th - Art Shanty Projects in Minneapolis

The opening has been delayed due to unsafe conditions. Originally scheduled for January 20th, it will now open on January 27th. Art Shanty Projects will wrap up on the regularly scheduled date of February 11th, with no extension.

February 1st - WinterFest in Crosslake

The 22nd Annual festival runs February 1st - 3rd in Crosslake. Indoor and outdoor activities. Pond hockey, Bocce Ball, kids games and a pancake breakfast are all a part of the festivities.

February 10 - Vasaloppet USA Cross Country Ski Race in Mora

The first race was run in 1973. Race days are February 10th and 11th but there are other events that begin on February 7th. More HERE.

February 17th - I.C.E. Fest 2024 in Little Falls

At Green Prairie Fish Lake. The festival runs February 17th and 18th. Featuring Ice Carousels, curling, hockey and more. Plus, some fun quirky events like human foosball and human bowling should provide lots of fun.

H/T to Fox 9 and Explore MN.

10 Signs of a Long, Hard Winter on the Way