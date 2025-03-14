Storm System to Hammer Parts of Minnesota Friday Night & Saturday

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The latest information has the National Weather Service issuing a Blizzard Warning & Winter Storm Warning across western Minnesota.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

The National Weather Service says the forecast for strong atmospheric winds has prompted a High Wind Warning and Wind Advisory across south central Minnesota for Saturday.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

Scattered strong to severe storms are possible Friday evening with the NWS saying the best chance is south of the Twin Cities. Varying modes are possible, but meteorologists say the winds are the most likely threat.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

RANKED: Your Favorite Childhood Bubble Gums From long-lasting flavor to epic bubble potential, we're ranking the most iconic childhood chewing gums that defined recess, ruled the playground and stuck with us (sometimes literally). Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

SWEET: 16 Totally Awesome '80s Candies We Were Obsessed With Get ready to dive into a list of the most awesome '80s candies—those iconic treats that starred in movies, were sometimes more plastic than candy, and captured our hearts with their unforgettable flavors and wacky packaging. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz