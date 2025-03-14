Storm System to Hammer Parts of Minnesota Friday Night & Saturday

Storm System to Hammer Parts of Minnesota Friday Night &#038; Saturday

National Weather Service

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The latest information has the National Weather Service issuing a Blizzard Warning & Winter Storm Warning across western Minnesota.

The National Weather Service says the forecast for strong atmospheric winds has prompted a High Wind Warning and Wind Advisory across south central Minnesota for Saturday.

Scattered strong to severe storms are possible Friday evening with the NWS saying the best chance is south of the Twin Cities. Varying modes are possible, but meteorologists say the winds are the most likely threat.

