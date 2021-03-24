Storm Basketball Advances To Section Final- Wednesday Sports Blast

The Sauk Rapids-Rice boys basketball team advanced to a section final, Sartell hockey saw its season come to an end and the Twins fell to the Pirates in Spring Training. Here's a look at all things sports for Tuesday and what to watch for on Wednesday.

- The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm topped Sartell 59-52 in the Section 8AAA boys basketball semifinal Tuesday. The Storm advance to take on Alexandria, who beat the Apollo Eagles 66-37 Tuesday, Friday night for the section championship.

- Sauk Rapids-Rice girls basketball fell 50-30 to Alexandria in their Section 8AAA playoff game.

- The Sartell hockey team saw its season come to an end with a 3-1 loss at Little Falls in the Section 6A semifinals.

- Rocori boys basketball fell 80-74 to Monticello in the Section 5AAA playoffs.

- The Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Minnesota Twins 1-0 in an exhibition game Tuesday. The Twins, who are 9-10 this spring, will play against Tampa Bay Wednesday at noon.

WEDNESDAY

- The Minnesota Wild will host the Anaheim Ducks Wednesday for an odd 4:30 p.m. start time (WJON). Minnesota is currently riding a franchise-record nine game home winning streak.

- The Minnesota Timberwolves will host the Dallas Mavericks at Target Center. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. (AM 1390/FM 93.9 Granite City Sports). The Wolves are currently 10-33 on the season with Thursday's trade deadline looming.

- St. John's University baseball will take on rival St. Thomas at US Bank Stadium for a pair of games beginning at 12 p.m.

- St. Cloud State University baseball will play a doubleheader at Wayne State. First pitch for game one is slated for 1:30 p.m.

- The Granite City Lumberjacks will host Willmar at Sports Arena East. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m.