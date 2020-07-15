Stearns Looking for Applicants to Serve on Airport Authority

ST. CLOUD -- Stearns County is looking for two members of the county to serve on the newly created Regional Airport Authority Commission.

The airport authority was formed by the city of St. Cloud and the counties of Stearns, Benton and Sherburne to promote and grow the airport.

Each arm of the government will appoint two members to the board to help govern and manage the St. Cloud Regional Airport.

If you'd like to apply, visit the Stearns County website and complete the application by Wednesday, July 22nd.