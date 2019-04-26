Stearns County to Hold Surplus and Seized Property Auction

WAITE PARK -- Stearns County is holding another seized and surplus property auction.

There will be a wide variety of items up for bid, including cars and trucks, mowers, a snowblower, tools, computers and security cameras.

The auction will be held at the County Highway Department facility at 455 28th Avenue in Waite Park near Mill's Fleet Farm on Saturday, May 4th.

It will get underway at 9:30 a.m., but the grounds will open at 8:00 a.m. so you can check out the inventory beforehand.