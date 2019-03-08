Stearns County Sheriff Swears in Newest Honorary Junior Deputy

ST. CLOUD -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office has officially sworn in its newest, and littlest member.

Stearns County Sheriff Steve Soyka swore in Sophina , a sweet little girl that often brings homemade chocolate chip cookies to the station, as his Honorary Junior Deputy.

Sophina's birthday is this weekend and she'll be turning 10-years-old. She raised her hand and pledged to be the best Honorary Junior Deputy she could be to Sheriff Soyka.

Sophina received a plaque, sheriff's patch and pin to commemorate her Honorary Junior Deputy status. Upon accepting her new role, Sophina handed out cookies to each deputy and thanked them for their service and promised to pray for them.

The Stearn's County Sheriff's Office thanks Sophina and her family for coming out. Soyka says to Sophina, "your smile and ongoing prayers are truly a blessing! Congratulations Honorary Junior Deputy Sophina!"

Sophina also received a signed birthday card and balloons from all of the staff at the sheriff's office.