Stearns County Sheriff Searching For Answers

COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) - Stearns County authorities are still looking for clues in a 20-year-old case.

On November 7th, 2002, 20-year-old Joshua Guimond left a party at St. John’s University’s Metten Court Dorms and hasn’t been seen since. No one saw him leave, and no one knows where he went after leaving the room.

At the time, Guimond was six feet tall, weighing 176 pounds with blonde hair.

Pictures of several men were found on his computer. The individuals have not been identified and may have information about the disappearance.

Photo: Stearns County Sheriff.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Stearns County Sheriff.