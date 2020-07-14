Stearns County Seeking Applicants for Youth Explorer’s Program

ST. CLOUD -- Your kid can get an up close look at what it's like working in law enforcement.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office is accepting applications for their Explorer's Program which begins next month.

The program works with kids ages 15-21 and provides them a hands on experience into law enforcement tactics and protocols.

Deputy Eric Schultz says the program is how many of their deputies became interested in law enforcement.

A lot of our deputies have either been part of the explorer's program or were an explorer themselves and worked up the ranks. It's a great way to get your foot in the door with the sheriff's office.

Explorers will learn response tactics, report writing and participate in ride-alongs with deputies.

Schultz says a majority of kids accepted into the program stay for the entirety.

I would say about 75-80% of kids that are accepted stay in the program until they age out. I would also say of that group, many go on to get a job in law enforcement or stay in the public service field.

Schultz says they can have up to 30 kids in the program and spots fill up quickly.

The group meets every Sunday starting August 9th from 5:30 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. at the Law Enforcement Center.

The program began in 1976.

You can RSVP by emailing Deputy Schultz at eric.schultz@co.stearns.mn.us. Applications are also available at the Stearns County Sheriff's Office.