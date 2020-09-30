Stearns County Reports Another COVID Related Death, 25 in Total
ST. PAUL -- There were 16 more deaths related to complications from COVID-19 Tuesday according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Stearns County had one of those deaths, a person in their early 90s, bringing the county's total to 25. A total of 2,036 people have died from COVID-19 statewide.
MDH says there were 689 new cases of the virus, with Stearns County having 25, Sherburne County had 7 and Benton County had 5.
There are now over 99,000 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota.
Roughly bout 7,700 of those cases required hospitalization, with just over 2,100 of them in the ICU, since the start of the pandemic.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app