Stearns County Reports Another COVID Related Death, 25 in Total

ST. PAUL -- There were 16 more deaths related to complications from COVID-19 Tuesday according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Stearns County had one of those deaths, a person in their early 90s, bringing the county's total to 25. A total of 2,036 people have died from COVID-19 statewide.

MDH says there were 689 new cases of the virus, with Stearns County having 25, Sherburne County had 7 and Benton County had 5.

There are now over 99,000 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota.

Roughly bout 7,700 of those cases required hospitalization, with just over 2,100 of them in the ICU, since the start of the pandemic.