Stearns County Reports 31 New Cases of COVID-19 Monday

UNDATED -- Stearns County has another 31 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to data released Monday morning by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Benton and Sherburne counties both recorded 12 new cases of the virus. There were no recorded deaths in the tri-county area as of Monday morning.

Statewide, there were 1,178 new cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths. One of those deaths occurred in a long-term care facility.

Over 2.3 million COVID-19 tests have completed in Minnesota since March, and 113, 429 people total have tested positive.