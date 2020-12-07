Stearns County Reports 162 New COVID Cases and 1 More Death

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health says there were 5,296 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 more deaths reported Sunday.

Stearns County reported one of those deaths, a person in their early 70s. The statewide death total is just over 4,000.

In the tri-County area, Stearns County had 162 new cases of the coronavirus, Sherburne County had 107 and Benton County had 51.

MDH says 356,152 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with 314,138 people no longer needing to be isolation.

The state has completed over 4.62-million COVID-19 tests.