Stearns County Records Over 200 New Cases of COVID-19

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 2,297 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 more deaths.

In the tri-county area, Stearns County had 202 new cases, Sherburne County had 40 and Benton County had 35. Free COVID-19 testing has been available this week at the River's Edge Convention Center, which may have caused the spike in confirmed cases.

Over 119,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus. Minnesota has completed over 2.4-million COVID-19 tests.