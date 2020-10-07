Stearns County Records New COVID Related Death, 27 in Total

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 14 more people have died from complications related to COVID-19 Tuesday.

One of those deaths was a Stearns County resident, a person in their upper 80's, brining the county total to 27. Benton County also reported a COVID related death, a person in their early 90s, bringing their total to 4.

There have been 2,101 total deaths in Minnesota since the pandemic began.

MDH also reported 918 new cases of the coronavirus, with Stearns County having 49 cases, Benton County with 12 cases and Sherburne County with 11 cases.

Over 106,000 have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, with over 8,000 people hospitalized and over 2,200 in the ICU.