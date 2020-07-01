Stearns County Records 17 New COVID-19 Cases, 426 Statewide

ST. PAUL -- Stearns County saw a small drop in new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health there were 426 new cases of the virus, with Stearns County reporting 17 new cases.

In total, Minnesota has recorded over 36,000 positive cases of COVID-19.

MDH also reported four new deaths related to the coronavirus, bringing the state total to 1,445. The number of people hospitalized with the virus is at 260, with 125 people in the ICU.

Minnesota has completed over 617,000 COVID-19 tests.