Stearns County Over 2,000 Total COVID-19 Cases

ST. PAUL -- Stearns County has six new coronavirus cases and one new death bringing our totals to 2,001 cases and 13 deaths.

The Minnesota Department of Health confirmed 590 new COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths Thursday. The total number of cases is now at 23,531.

The total number of deaths is now at 996, with 811 of them from longterm care facilities. There are 592 people in the hospital today with COVID-19, and 259 of them are in the ICU.

Sherburne County saw four new cases and 0 deaths bringing their totals of 226 cases and 2 deaths, while Benton County had an additional two cases and 0 deaths for a total of 175 cases and 3 deaths.

The total number of tests conducted is over 233,000.