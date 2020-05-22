Stearns County Fair Canceled for 2020

The Stearns County Fair Association announced this morning that 2020 Stearns County Fair has been canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Both the Benton County Fair and the Sherburne County Fair took the same action earlier this week.

The 2020 Stearns County Fair in Sauk Centre was scheduled to be held July 29th through August 2nd. The 2021 edition of the Fair is scheduled for July 28th through August 1st.

The current restrictions and the unknown future regarding large group gatherings and required procedures, make it evident that we would not able to have a conventional fair. The health and safety of our community, fair guests, volunteers, exhibitors and vendors is our priority. We also had to take into consideration our financial ability to present future fairs.

2020 would have been the 118th year of the Stearns County Fair, which attracts 25,000 to 30,000 visitors each year.

We appreciate the support of everyone involved in the fair and will miss not being able to present this event which has been a part of Stearns County for 118 years. With your help we will make the 2021 fair, the best one ever.

Minnesotans could learn the fate today of the 2020 Minnesota State Fair. The State Fair board meets this morning to decide the fate of the Great Minnesota Get Together.