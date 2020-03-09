Stearns County and CentraCare Prepare for Covid-19 [PODCAST]

Dr. George Morris and Renee Frauendienst (photo Jay Caldwell)

Today on WJON's Health Matters program I was joined by Dr. George Morris from CentraCare and Stearns County Public Health Director Renee Frauendienst.  We discussed Covid-19 the how the county and CentraCare is preparing for this virus.  Dr. Morris identified the symptoms, who is most a risk, testing and the differences between Covid-19, the flu, SARS, and H1N1.  Listen below.

 

 

 

 

Learn more about Covid-19 at cdc.gov, centracare.com, and Minnesota Department of Health.  WJON's Health Matters airs Mondays and Saturdays from 9:10-10 a.m.

