Stearns County and CentraCare Prepare for Covid-19 [PODCAST]

Today on WJON's Health Matters program I was joined by Dr. George Morris from CentraCare and Stearns County Public Health Director Renee Frauendienst. We discussed Covid-19 the how the county and CentraCare is preparing for this virus. Dr. Morris identified the symptoms, who is most a risk, testing and the differences between Covid-19, the flu, SARS, and H1N1. Listen below.

Learn more about Covid-19 at cdc.gov, centracare.com, and Minnesota Department of Health. WJON's Health Matters airs Mondays and Saturdays from 9:10-10 a.m.