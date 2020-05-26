Stearns County Adds 9 New COVID-19 Cases, 1,959 in Total

ST. PAUL -- There are 652 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 more deaths according to the Minnesota Department of Health's latest numbers recorded Monday.

In total, Minnesota has 21,960 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 899 deaths. Of that, the MDH says 732 of the fatalities have been from long-term care facilities.

Currently, there are 570 people in the hospital, which is 35 less than the day before. The total number of patients in the ICU rose by 10 to 258.

Stearns County saw 9 new cases bringing the totals to 1,959 and 12 deaths. Sherburne County added three more cases for totals of 217 and two deaths. Benton County remained the same at 167 confirmed cases and two deaths.