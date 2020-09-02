Stearns County Adds 21 New COVID Cases, 761 Reported Statewide

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota reported 761 new cases of COVID-19 and 7 more deaths Tuesday according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Stearns County had 21 new cases, Sherburne County had 12 and Benton County had 3.

There are 297 people hospitalized with the virus, that's three more from the day before, with 135 of them in the ICU, down one from the previous day.

In total, Minnesota has had over 77,000 people test positive for the coronavirus, with 1,830 total deaths.