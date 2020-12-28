State Reports Over 1,000 New COVID Cases, 13 More Deaths

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting another 1,087 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 more deaths Sunday.

Two of those deaths were in the tri-county area, one in Benton County (a person in their upper 90s) and another in Sherburne County (a person in their early 50s). The statewide death total is now at 5,160.

As far as new cases in the St. Cloud metro area, Stearns County had 37, Sherburne County had 17 and Benton County had 8.

Over 410,000 people have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began. The state has completed nearly 5.5-million COVID-19 tests.