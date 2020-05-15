State Records Over 800 New COVID-19 Cases, Stearns County Adds 32

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota completed over 5,000 COVID-19 tests Thursday with 5,917 tests done statewide.

There were 808 new cases with 20 new deaths. The number of people in the ICU is at 200, with the total number of coronavirus patients in the hospital at 498.

Minnesota's death toll is up to 683 with 554 of them from long term care facilities.

Stearns County had an additional 32 positive cases for a total of 1,641 with the death count remaining at nine. Benton County cases rose by 8, and Sherburne added another five cases.

There are 9,503 coronavirus patients who no longer need isolation.