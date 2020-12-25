State Officials Will Not Update COVID Numbers Due To Holiday

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health says they will not be updating the COVID-19 data Friday in observance of Christmas Day. Updates will resume on Saturday.

To date, Minnesota has recorded over 404,000 positive cases of COVID-19 with over 381,000 people no longer needing to be isolated.

The states death total is now at over 5,000.

Locally, Stearns County has had 16,630 positive cases of COVID-19 and 165 deaths, Sherburne County has had 7,465 cases and 55 deaths and Benton County had 3,792 and 72 deaths.