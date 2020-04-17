State Nurses See First Hand Effects of COVID-19 Complications

ST. PAUL -- Nurses on the front lines are thanking Minnesotans for following through with social distancing guidelines, but asking not to stop.

Mary Turner is the President of the Minnesota Nurses Association and an Intensive Care Nurse at North Memorial Hospital.

She says because of your efforts they were able to get more prepared for the outbreak. But just because they are prepared, doesn't mean the situation is any less severe.

This terrible, vicious virus attacks not only the respiratory system, but the heart, the kidneys and spreading throughout their whole body.

Turner says she's had many families asking for her to put the phone next to their loved ones so they could say good-bye.

Minnesota has a total of 111 deaths and 106 people currently in the ICU with COVID-19 complications.