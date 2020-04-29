State Leaders Sign Lease Creating Alternative Care Site in Roseville

ROSEVILLE -- Governor Tim Walz and the State Emergency Operations Center have signed a lease for an alternate care site in Roseville.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Minnesota National Guard, and the Minnesota Department of Health teamed up to look for alternate sites and identified Presbyterian Homes-Langton Shores as a reserve for when hospitals surpass their capacity.

Under the lease agreement, the building can be used to provide low-level care during the COVID-19 pandemic if hospital expansion capacity is not enough.

Walz says in the event of a surge, hospitals would be able to move stable patients to the facility to continue their treatment or recovery while also freeing up more critical care space for those battling the virus.

Officials say the site will not provide walk-up care or COVID-19 treatment.