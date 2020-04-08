State Hoping to Test for COVID-19 Immunity

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota could soon begin testing people for immunity to COVID-19.

During his daily news conference on Wednesday, Governor Tim Walz said a serology test is being developed by the Mayo Clinic that could determine whether a person has developed antibodies to the disease.

The experts will keep working on new treatments. That news today about the FDA emergency approval of the serology test is I think a really good thing for us.

Current modeling suggests as many as 25 percent of people with COVID-19 never show symptoms of the illness.

The federal government is hoping to produce up to one million tests by May and two million by June.

Walz says he would like to broaden those numbers if to test as many people as possible in hopes of letting more people return to work if they are in fact immune.

