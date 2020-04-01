State Fielding Hundreds of Offers to Help Fight COVID-19

ST. PAUL -- Minnesotans are raising their hands and offering to help us get through the coronavirus pandemic.

Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Joe Kelly says one of the most amazing things happening right now is the amount of offers to help coming in from around the state.

From our largest corporations to individuals, families and community groups our public-private partnership inbox has received more than 800 offers, from entire buildings to services to homemade face masks. It's really gratifying to see how much you all want to help Minnesota get through this.

Kelly says those homemade face masks can benefit people in your local community from dieticians, janitors, and administrators at the hospitals, to jail workers and bus drivers.

You can call the Stearns/Benton County coronavirus hotline to learn more about where to donate your homemade face masks.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app