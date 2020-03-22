State Confirms 32 New COVID-19 Cases

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health says there have been 32 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, as of Sunday morning.

The total number of confirmed cases is now at 169. However, not all cases of COVID-19 are tested, so it is not representative of the total number of people in Minnesota who have or had COVID-19.

Of the 169 cases, only 17 people had to be hospitalized, and of those just 10 people are currently in the hospital with COVID-19, five of them are in intensive care.

Thirty-eight people who had the virus have already recovered and are past the point of needing to stay in isolation.

The Minnesota Department of Health says there still has been only one death in the state due to coronavirus, which they first reported on Saturday. That was a person in their 80s who lived in Ramsey County.

The number of confirmed cases in our area has not changed with four still the confirmed number in Stearns County and one confirmed case in Benton County.