State Completes Over 5,000 COVID-19 Tests on Monday

ST. PAUL -- The number of COVID-19 tests completed in Minnesota has topped 5,000 again in a single day. The Minnesota Department of Health says they conducted 5,053 Monday with 695 of them coming back positive.

Nearly just as many additional people -- 687 -- are no longer needing to be in isolation. That number includes both people who have recovered as well as people who have died.

There were an additional 23 people who died due to complications from the virus Monday bringing the total to 614, with 501 of them were from long term care facilities.

Stearns County saw another 69 positive cases bringing the total to 1,512 with six deaths. Sherburne County had an additional 13 cases for a total of 122 with one death. Benton County had another eight cases for a total of 100 with two deaths.

There are 496 people in the hospital today with coronavirus, 199 of them are in the ICU.