State Campgrounds to Reopen in Phases

UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will take a phased approach to open campgrounds at state parks, forests and recreation areas.

The first 75 remote campsites with existing reservations will be open for the Memorial Day holiday weekend. Another 80 remote sites will be open by May 29th.

Starting June 1st, 20-30 campgrounds within state parks will open with another 20-30 opening June 8th. All campgrounds should be open by June 15th.

Some amenities may not be available, and you should come prepared with hand sanitizer, wipes, and toilet paper for the available bathrooms. Once the sites are open, they will have the water turned on and bathrooms open.

Several facilities will remain closed including visitor centers, beaches, housekeeping cabins and amphitheaters. You're asked to follow the State of Minnesota campground guidelines.