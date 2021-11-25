DNR Offering Free Admission to Minnesota State Parks Friday
UNDATED -- A state organization is making it easier for you to get out and enjoy some fresh air this week.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is waiving entrance fees all day Friday for all 75 state parks and recreation areas. Each year four free park days are offered including one during each season.
The DNR says most park offices and visitor centers will be closed or have limited staff, so plan ahead. They also ask that if you visit one of the parks you stay on the trails and leave no trace.
