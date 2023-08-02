Great American Outdoors Day Gives Minnesotans Free State Park Entry

Do you love being outdoors in nature? Do you like to go walking or hiking? With all our lakes and rivers in Minnesota we’re lucky to have lots of very scenic walking trails. We also have some beautiful State Parks. But if you’re like me, you probably don’t take advantage of these beautiful State Parks as often as you should, right?

So, if you need an incentive to go explore one of our State Parks, how about this? In honor of the 3rd Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act, Park entrance fees are being waived this Friday, August 4th.

Photo by Spencer DeMera on Unsplash Photo by Spencer DeMera on Unsplash loading...

Wondering what the Great American Outdoors Act is? The National Parks Service Instagram account explains it:

The Great American Outdoors Act (#GAOA) provides funding to improve infrastructure, address extensive and long-overdue maintenance and repair needs, and expand recreation opportunities in national parks across the country. Learn more about current projects happening in parks from coast to coast at nps.gov.

Take advantage of the free Park entrance this Friday. Maybe get the family together, pack a picnic and spend a beautiful day the paradise that is nature. You could even make a whole weekend out of it. Just get outside and have some fun.

