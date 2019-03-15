Stars Too Much For Wild

The Minnesota Wild lost at home to the Dallas Stars Thursday night. Dallas scored 3 goals within 2 minutes early in the 2nd period to take a 3-0 lead. Jason Zucker scored on a power play in the 2nd for Minnesota's only goal. Devan Dubnyk had 27 saves.

The Wild are 33-30-8 and with 74 points are 3 points back of Arizona for the 2nd wildcard spot in the Western Conference with 11 games remaining. The Wild host the New York Rangers at 7:00 p.m. Saturday, pregame on WJON at 6:45.