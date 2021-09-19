Staples Man Hurt in Todd County Crash

STAPLES -- A Staples man was hurt in a single-vehicle crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 10:30 a.m. Sunday on westbound Highway 10 east of Staples in Villard Township in Todd County.

Fifty-one-year-old John Abbas of Staples was driving his vehicle west when it went off the road and hit a tree.

He was taken to the Staples Hospital with none-life-threatening injuries.

