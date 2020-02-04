Stalled Vehicle Leads to Large Drug Bust Near Sauk Centre

ST. CLOUD -- A Champlin man faces a felony drug charge after authorities say a large amount of marijuana and hallucinogenic mushrooms were found in his vehicle.

A Minnesota State Patrol trooper Saturday stopped behind a stalled vehicle on westbound I-94 in Sauk Centre. The trooper said she identified the driver as 28-year-old Matthew Henningsgaard.

According to the charges, the trooper said she smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle and noticed marijuana dust all over the console and passenger floor. The trooper said a search of the car turned up eight packages of marijuana gummies weighing 500 milligrams each, a zip-lock bag containing 26 grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms, nine vape pens and 856 grams of leaf marijuana.

Henningsgaard is charged with one count of felony 5th-degree drug possession. He's due in court Tuesday.

