Charges: Man Arrested After Bringing Cocaine to Court

ST. CLOUD -- A Minneapolis man forgot to leave his drugs at home and now faces additional charges in Stearns County.

Twenty-five-year-old Denzel Nichols was making a court appearance Monday when Stearns County court staff alerted the sheriff's office he was wanted on an arrest warrant out of Hennepin County.

After Nichols' hearing, deputies informed him he was under arrest.

According to the criminal complaint, a body search showed Nichols was carrying two grams of cocaine.

Nichols is now charged in Stearns County with felony drug possession in addition to a previous domestic abuse no-contact order violation. He is also wanted in Hennepin County for felony DWI.