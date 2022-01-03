Put down the razor! Starting the year with a fresh shave might not be the move if you're hoping to participate in the Beard Growing Competition at this year's Winter Carnival in St. Paul.

Participants will compete in three categories: Clean-Shaven, Lumberjack, and Freestyle. Participants will be in contention for prizes. This is a fundraiser for the Saint Paul Festival & Heritage Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit, the proud producers of the Saint Paul Winter Carnival, to pay expenses of the 2022 festival.

Participants can register to grow a beard in one of three categories:

Clean Shaven: Participants must come to the Clean Shave Event on Tuesday, January 4th at Mama T’s Castle Tap sometime between 5:00-8 pm to be “clean-shaven” by an expert. Participants must then submit their photo wearing a Saint Paul Winter Carnival button between February 4 and February 6, or check in to the Carnival headquarters on those dates. Extensions and/or artificial coloration are not allowed.

Lumberjack: There are no time restrictions in this category, so beard-growing can begin at any time. Extensions and/or artificial coloration are not allowed.

Freestyle: Contestants are encouraged to be creative with their own beard or make one if they can’t grow one. Coloration and hair products are allowed.

The St. Paul Winter Carnival will be taking place January 28th - Febraury 6th. For more information on all the events involved, click here.

